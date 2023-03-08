Previous
Surprises Around Every Bend by taffy
Photo 2968

Surprises Around Every Bend

Filling in one of the many gaps in my calendar for this month. Still processing photos from our Italy trip.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Brigette ace
so beautifully framed
March 28th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Lovely peek view
March 28th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
March 28th, 2023  
