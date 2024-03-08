Previous
Sedona Magic on a Stormy Day by taffy
Sedona Magic on a Stormy Day

We've had a busy time with a spate of visitors, including one getaway to Sedona, Arizona which is known for its red rock formations. It would be fun to do a photo trip here as it's quite striking no matter what the weather.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
846% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful rock formations.
March 8th, 2024  
