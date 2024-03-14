Mysterious Stranger

Dark Bay Horse to White Horse: Who's She?

White Horse: I don't know but I'm thinking on it.

Dark Bay: That thing she's pointing at you...is it dangerous?

White Horse: I don't exactly trust her, but she looks harmless



These are two of the Salt River Wild Horses who live in the Tonto National Forest They roam along the banks of the lower Salt River and have been brought back from almost becoming extinct. I was excited to see several small herds (each had about 8 - 12 horses, I think) eating on the hillside. Hard to get a photo, though, of them looking up!