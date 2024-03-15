Previous
Next
Wild Horses on a Lunch Date by taffy
Photo 3092

Wild Horses on a Lunch Date

I wish I knew what horses were thinking (if they are thinking, I guess), but these 2 definitely seemed to like having their lunch together. More from the Tonto National Forest in AZ. These are from the Salt River Wild Horse herds.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise