Previous
Next
06-30 - Flower by talmon
182 / 365

06-30 - Flower

We bought a plant for in our hallway. We thought it would only have leaves, but look at the beautiful little flower that is developing. Try to identity which plant it is, but different apps give different options.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise