95 / 365
03-01 - Art
Along the cycle route of the river Meuse there are 10 pieces of art. This is one of them. I put my bike in the frame to give a sense of size.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
530
photos
19
followers
27
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
421
94
422
423
424
425
95
426
Views
3
Album
Second choice
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
1st March 2023 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
