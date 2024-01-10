Previous
01-10 - Shadows-2 by talmon
01-10 - Shadows-2

This was quite challenging. We were with four. Two standing with their camera's to be lighted upon and two using the lights of their iPhones. Who did the capture??? Camera's on tripods and remote release and there it is.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Very cool! I would not have patience or cohorts do it.
January 11th, 2024  
