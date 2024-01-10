Sign up
128 / 365
01-10 - Shadows-2
This was quite challenging. We were with four. Two standing with their camera's to be lighted upon and two using the lights of their iPhones. Who did the capture??? Camera's on tripods and remote release and there it is.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
3
1
Second choice
NIKON Z 7_2
10th January 2024 7:28pm
shadows
Mags
ace
Very cool! I would not have patience or cohorts do it.
January 11th, 2024
