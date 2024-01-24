Sign up
2024-01-24 - 4*Thymus
Some processing in Lightroom:
Top: Video Creative 03 preset
Left: Negative
Middle: Video Creative 12 preset
Right: Just playing around.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Jan Talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Elisa Smith
ace
Fab, I love getting lost in lightroom, it is a rabbit hole.
January 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 25th, 2024
