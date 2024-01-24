Previous
2024-01-24 - 4*Thymus by talmon
129 / 365

2024-01-24 - 4*Thymus

Some processing in Lightroom:
Top: Video Creative 03 preset
Left: Negative
Middle: Video Creative 12 preset
Right: Just playing around.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Fab, I love getting lost in lightroom, it is a rabbit hole.
January 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise