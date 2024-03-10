Previous
Next
03-10 SOOC magnolia by talmon
137 / 365

03-10 SOOC magnolia

@kametty asked how I made the magnolia shot. Here is the Straight Out Of Camera image in RAW
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise