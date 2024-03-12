Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
03-12 - Marble(s)-2
This one was made with the RPT function on the flash. 7 flashes at a rate of 6/sec. Exposure 1.6 sec with f/16. Rolling the marble across the black table.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
