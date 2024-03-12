Previous
03-12 - Marble(s)-2 by talmon
138 / 365

03-12 - Marble(s)-2

This one was made with the RPT function on the flash. 7 flashes at a rate of 6/sec. Exposure 1.6 sec with f/16. Rolling the marble across the black table.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise