Photo 640
Look! I learned a new trick.
I'm still having fun with my smoke images. These could keep me entertained for quite a while.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
683
photos
34
followers
26
following
175% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
28th August 2020 10:25am
sixws-108
