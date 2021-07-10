Feed the Photographer

Sign up
Photo 959
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a low-key photograph. This is a dried fig with a bite taken out of it.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1002
photos
43
followers
30
following
262% complete
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
9th July 2021 8:15am
Tags
get-pushed-467
Frogger
ace
Caroline, here is my second response. It's the same fig, only modified by my teeth.
@chejja
July 10th, 2021
