Photo 698
Carmichael Cragg
Day 9 - Kings Canyon
See my previous posting at
https://365project.org/terryliv/directors-cut-2/2021-05-27
for a shot of Carmichael Cragg
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
1
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3080
photos
115
followers
92
following
191% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd April 2021 4:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Peter
ace
Wonderful perspective and capture from the air Terry:)
July 18th, 2021
