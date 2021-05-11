Previous
Day 7: Standley Chasm - Budgerigar Cock by terryliv
Day 7: Standley Chasm - Budgerigar Cock

Even though this hollow is very large, judging by the way this cock bird had positioned itself at the opening to this hollow, this was most likely his nesting site and the hen bird was down inside somewhere.

See also https://365project.org/terryliv/directors-cut-2/2021-05-11

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
Phil Sandford ace
Amazing to think that these fly around wild in your neck of the woods, when we have them in small cages over here
June 21st, 2021  
