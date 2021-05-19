Previous
Ellery Creek Big Hole Revisited by terryliv
Ellery Creek Big Hole Revisited

Day 8 - Namatjira Dr, West MacDonnell Ranges

Opposite the turnoff to the Ellery Creek Big Hole was a lookout that provided excellent views of the ranges and the gap that is the Ellery Creek Big Hole..

The West MacDonnells is actually two ranges that run parallel to each other and the the road runs along the valley between the north and south sections of the range. I guess that is why it is named as the plural, ranges rather than the singular, range.

This view would normally be predominantly red but the excellent summer wet season had turned the red centre into a carpet of green

