Photo 583
A Sea of Grass
Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges
The first part of the walk in to Glen Helen Gorge was through this sea of grass, a result of the recent summer rain.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
22nd May 2021
22nd May 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st April 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
