Previous
Next
Plenty of Food Now . . . . . . by terryliv
Photo 587

Plenty of Food Now . . . . . .

. . . but what's like during normal times?

Day 8 - Mereenie Loop Road to Kings Canyon

Our two brumbies idly snacking on the plentiful supply of vegetation, including purple wildflowers?

There were a couple of others a bit further away

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
27th May 2021 27th May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise