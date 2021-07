Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim WalkThere are five aid stations located along the rim walk with each one providing a helicopter landing pad, fresh water, a communication device linked to the ranger's station and other first aid necessities.I paid particular attention to the location of each one as we passed it just in case . . . . .For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14