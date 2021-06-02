Previous
Green Mulla Mulla
Green Mulla Mulla

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

One of the spin offs from Rhoda having to make frequent stops was the opportunity to look around and see things that would otherwise have been drowned out by the dramatic rock formations.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
