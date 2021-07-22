Sign up
Photo 615
The Rock - Dusk
Day 10 - Kings Canyon to Yulara
It almost mandatory that any visit to Uluru includes photographing the changing colours of its west face as the sun sets.
Well after sunset and the evening sky is starting to show itself in the east.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
