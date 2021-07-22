Previous
The Rock - Dusk by terryliv
The Rock - Dusk

Day 10 - Kings Canyon to Yulara

It almost mandatory that any visit to Uluru includes photographing the changing colours of its west face as the sun sets.

Well after sunset and the evening sky is starting to show itself in the east.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
