Photo 616
Cuteness Overload
Day 10 - Uluru Base Walk
Love the walk on this little toddler.
This family were starting the base walk at the same time we were and the little girl was as cute as. Mum had a young baby on her back.
I would have liked to get a front on shot but Dad was bigger than me.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3104
photos
114
followers
92
following
168% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2021 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
