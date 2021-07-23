Previous
Cuteness Overload by terryliv
Photo 616

Cuteness Overload

Day 10 - Uluru Base Walk

Love the walk on this little toddler.

This family were starting the base walk at the same time we were and the little girl was as cute as. Mum had a young baby on her back.

I would have liked to get a front on shot but Dad was bigger than me.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
23rd July 2021

Photo Details

