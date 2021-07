Long Green Mulla Mullas

Day 11 - Uluru Base WalkSome more Mulla Mullas this time the long variety.These are not prickly/spikey but are very soft. Their English name is Pussy Tail which hints at what they feel like.Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around UluruFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14