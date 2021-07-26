Previous
Long Green Mulla Mullas by terryliv
Photo 622

Long Green Mulla Mullas

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

Some more Mulla Mullas this time the long variety.

These are not prickly/spikey but are very soft. Their English name is Pussy Tail which hints at what they feel like.

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Diana ace
Beautiful close up of the pretty flowers.
July 28th, 2021  
