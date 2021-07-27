Previous
More Green Mulla Mullas by terryliv
Photo 621

More Green Mulla Mullas

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

The same wild flowers we saw in the west MacDonnell Ranges and then Kings Canyon were scattered around Uluru also

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

