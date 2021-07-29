Previous
Willy Wagtail by terryliv
Willy Wagtail

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

Willy wagtails rarely sit still. This little fellow must have been overawed by Uluru and took a while to admire his surroundings

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Diana ace
Thoroughly enjoying the walk and your shots Terry 😊
July 30th, 2021  
