Photo 626
Old Scaly
Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk
A close up of the surface of this section of Uluru. It is not all like this. Some sections are quite smooth
Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2021 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Poland
ace
Interesting texture.
July 30th, 2021
