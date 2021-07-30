Previous
Old Scaly by terryliv
Old Scaly

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

A close up of the surface of this section of Uluru. It is not all like this. Some sections are quite smooth

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

@terryliv
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Interesting texture.
July 30th, 2021  
