Signs of the time by thedarkroom
326 / 365

Signs of the time

Out of eggs but still have 2 rolls TP. Stay healthy.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

thedarkroom

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hilarious!! Love it.
March 25th, 2020  
