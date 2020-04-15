Previous
Covid-19 is changing us by thedarkroom
Covid-19 is changing us

The bread aisle is full again, but still no TP. We finally got masks because the grocery was giving them to seniors this morning.
Debbie
thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
