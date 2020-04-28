Sign up
They'll Have the Coppers onto Them!
I so want to go out on my paddleboard, but Harbour Patrol and the police are making those they see immediately return to shore.
Also the person on the bench would get into trouble as they are not exercising!
Envious photographer - Jackie
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
9
Darkroom Default
PENTAX K-70
27th April 2020 3:44pm
jrdr20
,
sixws-104
