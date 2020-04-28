Previous
They'll Have the Coppers onto Them! by thedarkroom
362 / 365

They'll Have the Coppers onto Them!

I so want to go out on my paddleboard, but Harbour Patrol and the police are making those they see immediately return to shore.

Also the person on the bench would get into trouble as they are not exercising!

Envious photographer - Jackie
