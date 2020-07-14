Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 438
Something's Not QUITE Right Here!
ETSOOIed to within an centimetre (but the background IS BnW so that bit's correct.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
452
photos
73
followers
28
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th July 2020 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monochrome
,
refraction
,
crystal ball
,
etsooi
,
lens ball
,
darkroom-refract
Walks @ 7
ace
I love this! Fav!
July 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close