Photo 472
Found a Use for Mr Duck
He lives in the hall collects dust and looks cute.
Mask Ready Photogger - Jackie
Theme - none
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
Tags
jrdr
Mariana Visser
great use for Mr Duck
August 18th, 2020
