Emerald Bay Lake Tahoe and Fannette Island

I took this a year ago. It is too smoky and there are too many fires to go find a landscape right now. The small island is called Fannette island. If you look very closely you will see a small stone building on it. The house behind (not in view) is called Vikingsholm. It is supposed to be typical Scandinavian Architecture of that time. It is all part of the State Park now and is open for tours.

Theme - Landscape

Photographer - shutterbug49 (aka Debbie)