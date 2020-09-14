Sign up
Photo 497
no no, this berry isn't too big for me
This mistletoe bird is the native pollinator for our native mistletoe. Of course that berry is not mistletoe, they obviously eat more than one thing 😊
@koalagardens
no theme
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
3
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
513
photos
79
followers
25
following
136% complete
View this month »
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
17th September 2020 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
native
,
australia
,
mistletoe
,
theme-animals
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Never heard of these birds, but wow, so pretty!
September 17th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
He’s beautiful!
September 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bird, that is quite a beak full.
September 17th, 2020
