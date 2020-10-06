Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 515
Me Drosted
Oh I had such great plans for what I would do for the composite, but weather, time, enthusiasm and ability got in the way.
Repetitive Photographer - Jackie
Theme-composite
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
2
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th October 2020 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
droste effect
,
jrdr20
,
darkroom-composite
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah I've dropped the ball on this one - hopefully today I can get something in! this works so nicely!
October 8th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
October 8th, 2020
