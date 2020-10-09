Previous
Trying to break free. by thedarkroom
Photo 518

Trying to break free.

Theme:- Composition.

An old selfie combined with a new photo of a cobweb.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
