macro texture theme by thedarkroom
I was going to do part of the zucchini flower, or the fruit but this leaf in its final stages caught my eye instead. I'm eating a lot of these just now - zucchini and mango overflow!
@koalagardens
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
So many amazing details, it looks rather alien. Great macro and lovely tones.
January 27th, 2021  
