Photo 626
macro texture theme
I was going to do part of the zucchini flower, or the fruit but this leaf in its final stages caught my eye instead. I'm eating a lot of these just now - zucchini and mango overflow!
@koalagardens
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
645
photos
90
followers
25
following
171% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th January 2021 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Tags
darkroom-texture
Diana
ace
So many amazing details, it looks rather alien. Great macro and lovely tones.
January 27th, 2021
