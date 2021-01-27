Previous
Next
Onion Sprout by thedarkroom
Photo 628

Onion Sprout

This is for darkroom macro texture challenge. I like the contrasting texture of the smooth sprout and the onion skin and also liked the texture of the net bag. @shutterbug49 - Debbie, macro texture theme.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise