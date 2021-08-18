Sign up
Photo 830
Lily in the Sun
Yesterday we had more sun than we do today because of smoke. I thought this flower looked so beautiful in the sun that I just had to grab a shot.
@shutterbug49
No theme this week.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
856
photos
100
followers
27
following
227% complete
View this month »
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
wow this is amazing! Beautiful light in color. I love how it fills almost the whole frame.
August 19th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
@grammyn
I thought about cropping it to fill the frame. But in the end I didn’t.
August 19th, 2021
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
I actually think it’s better like this because it gives me better context with some of the leaves in the background.
August 19th, 2021
