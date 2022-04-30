Sign up
Photo 1078
Teasel or Thistle...I can't tell.
Looks like the second shallow DOF image here this week..jus coincidence as this is a Darkroom no theme week. Shot by Madeline granagringa@grangringa
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
thistle
sooc
monochrome
teasel
shallow-dof
katy
ace
@granagringa
I wouldn't know the difference so you may call it either as far as I am concerned! It is a wonderful photo with great light. focus and shallow DOF
May 1st, 2022
Kathy
ace
Nice close up of the seed head. I believe this is a teasel.
http://www.botanicalaccuracy.com/2014/01/teasels-tousled-with-thistles.html
May 1st, 2022
