confession time

Do you have a button story?
The scissors in my sewing box I have had since craft at school in I think grade 3 (maybe 7 years old). My sewing box is a Tupperware one I have had since I was probably about 15 or so. It still contains reels of cotton that have the plastic wrapping on them.
The packet of needles is the original packet from when I got the sewing box.
I raised 4 children, and I can mend something if I really must, but my mum used to visit and take care of my basket of mending.
These buttons are all in the box, ones that come as spares when you buy clothing. I am certain I do not own a single item of clothing these belong to.
@koalagardens theme buttons. there I have some, and they are now back in the sewing box!
Wonderful composition and capture. such an interesting narrative too.
May 19th, 2022  
