Photo 1224
Playing with iphone camera
We were at a special garden while on our way home from vacation yesterday. I liked this pumpkin and gourd tunnel leading to a greenhouse potting shed. First image with .5 lens, second with 1X lens, and third with 3X lens. Debbie
@shutterbug49
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
3
2
Jacqueline
ace
Wow that looks so cool!
September 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great triptych drawing you in.
September 28th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
done as a triptych these look awesome!
September 28th, 2022
