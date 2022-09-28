Previous
Playing with iphone camera
Playing with iphone camera

We were at a special garden while on our way home from vacation yesterday. I liked this pumpkin and gourd tunnel leading to a greenhouse potting shed. First image with .5 lens, second with 1X lens, and third with 3X lens. Debbie @shutterbug49
28th September 2022

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Jacqueline ace
Wow that looks so cool!
September 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great triptych drawing you in.
September 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
done as a triptych these look awesome!
September 28th, 2022  
