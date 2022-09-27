Previous
Some Wabi Sabi by thedarkroom
Photo 1221

Some Wabi Sabi

My Japanese anemones are now past it indoors and out. They are sympathetic, willing and easy models and when drooping and wilting like this can look lovely (unlike the photographer!).

Droopy wilting photographer- Jackie
No theme this week
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
334% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 27th, 2022  
