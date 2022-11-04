Previous
IMG_20221109_094337 by thedarkroom
Photo 1263

IMG_20221109_094337

Theme:- Unusual landmark.

The Crown bar, one of the oldest bars in Belfast, taken through the gate.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

thedarkroom

