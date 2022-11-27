Previous
I see you by thedarkroom
Photo 1285

I see you

Macro of one of the roses I got in a bouquet. It looked just like an eye.
No theme week @jacqbb
27th November 2022

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

