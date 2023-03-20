Sign up
Photo 1397
portraits r'us
our theme this week is to photograph a portrait, but not a selfie (so grateful!) I got a bit excited about faffing coz why not? join us by tagging in
@koalagardens
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1438
photos
99
followers
26
following
382% complete
View this month »
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Tags
darkroom-portrait
Diana
ace
So beautifully faffed, love the different frames.
March 20th, 2023
