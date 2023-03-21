Sign up
Photo 1399
Viv
I met Viv at the National Memorial Arboretum today. She has volunteered there for five years, after retiring early from the IT sector.
Portrait Photographer - Jackie
Theme - Portrait
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1440
photos
99
followers
26
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th March 2023 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr23
,
jackiestrangers
,
darkroom-portrait
bkb in the city
Great portrait
March 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely done!
March 20th, 2023
