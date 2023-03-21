Previous
Viv by thedarkroom
Photo 1399

Viv

I met Viv at the National Memorial Arboretum today. She has volunteered there for five years, after retiring early from the IT sector.

Portrait Photographer - Jackie
Theme - Portrait
thedarkroom

bkb in the city
Great portrait
March 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done!
March 20th, 2023  
