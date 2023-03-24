Previous
IMG_20230325_121646 by thedarkroom
Photo 1402

IMG_20230325_121646

Theme:- Portraits.

Self portrait taken at Pluto sculpture at end of "Our Place in Space" North Down trail taken with phone on penultimate day of the trail.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
JackieR ace
I don't think I've ever seen a photograph of you Laura, it;s so nice to meet you at last!
March 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great selfie Laura.
March 25th, 2023  
