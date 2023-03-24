Sign up
Photo 1402
IMG_20230325_121646
Theme:- Portraits.
Self portrait taken at Pluto sculpture at end of "Our Place in Space" North Down trail taken with phone on penultimate day of the trail.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
25th March 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
darkroom-portrait
JackieR
ace
I don't think I've ever seen a photograph of you Laura, it;s so nice to meet you at last!
March 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great selfie Laura.
March 25th, 2023
