Photo 1522
Celosia
Growing in our side yards where I placed the dying batch from a beautiful bouquet. Debbie
@shutterbug49
no theme week.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2023 11:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
August 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
so pretty especially in this light! What a great success story Debbie
@shutterbug49
August 3rd, 2023
