Flowers?? by thedarkroom
Photo 1524

Flowers??

I noticed these sprouting from a patch of Liverwort in one of my plant pots today - they are tiny! Tardy poster @365anne Sorry!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely whatever they are
August 6th, 2023  
katy ace
@365anne they look like miniature palm trees! A wonderful drone's eye view!
August 6th, 2023  
