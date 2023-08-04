Previous
IMG_20230804_134459 by thedarkroom
Photo 1524

IMG_20230804_134459

No theme week.

Tasty vegetable curry.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
John Falconer ace
Nice shot. I love curries and spicy food.
August 5th, 2023  
katy ace
@la_photographic this is the second food shot. I have seen on my feed this morning and I haven’t had breakfast yet! What a beautiful shot. this one is also making me very hungry.
August 5th, 2023  
