Previous
Silhouette in the Pine by thedarkroom
Photo 1538

Silhouette in the Pine

I'm visiting family in North Carolina, looking out from the back porch into the wetlands and the long-leaf pines. Taken with phone (Samsung - not IPhone) and edited into this shape. No theme in The Darkroom this week. Taken by Madeline @granagringa
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@granagringa I love this silhouette and the colors of the sky. Fantastic job of processing it like this.
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise