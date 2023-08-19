Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
Silhouette in the Pine
I'm visiting family in North Carolina, looking out from the back porch into the wetlands and the long-leaf pines. Taken with phone (Samsung - not IPhone) and edited into this shape. No theme in The Darkroom this week. Taken by Madeline
@granagringa
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Tags
bird
,
silhouette
,
evening
,
pines
katy
ace
@granagringa
I love this silhouette and the colors of the sky. Fantastic job of processing it like this.
August 19th, 2023
